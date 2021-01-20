What's Next For U.S.-Russia Relations Under President Biden

On the campaign trail, now-President Joe Biden called Russia the biggest threat to U.S. security, vowing Russian President Vladimir Putin would pay a price for interfering in the 2020 election. Now that Biden is in the White House, what will the future of U.S.-Russia relations look like?

Host Robin Young speaks with NPR Moscow correspondent Lucian Kim about the atmosphere in Russia on Inauguration Day.

