Zimbabwe Court Denies Journalist Hopewell Chin'ono Bail

Published January 19, 2021 at 11:40 AM CST

Last week, a court in Zimbabwe denied bail to investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono. Chin’ono, who Here & Now’sLisa Mullins spoke with this past fall, has reported on corruption, the misuse of pandemic funds and human rights abuses.

He was arrested over the summer and later released, and then earlier this month, Chin’ono was arrested yet again after he posted information that police beat an infant to death while enforcing pandemic rules. Police have denied the story.

Host Robin Young speaks with Doug Coltart, who represents Chin’ono.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

