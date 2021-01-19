Petition To Impeach Kentucky Governor Considered By State Legislature

Calls for impeachment are echoing through the halls of Congress to places like Kentucky. The Republican-led legislature there has formed a committee to review a petition to impeach Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear.

The complaint was filed by four citizens who opposed the governor’s restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic. Republicans say state law compels them to take all impeachment petitions seriously.

But as Ryland Barton from Kentucky Public Radio reports, it’s a new way of handling impeachments in the legislature, where lawmakers have been angling to strip Beshear of his powers.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.