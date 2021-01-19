How Stuart Watson Became A 'Man Listening' To Women

What does it take to get a man to listen — really listen — to women? Well, in Stuart Watson’s case, it took being slapped, fired and flat out told by his own wife that he wasn’t an empathetic listener.

It also took a recovery from alcoholism, finding his birth family, coming to terms with abandonment and a slow-dawning realization that sometimes the story isn’t about him. The Peabody Award-winning former investigative journalist chronicles it all in his new memoir, “What She Said, What I Heard: How One Man Shut Up and Started Listening.”

He also hosts the “Man Listening” podcast, where he features women with profound stories, and he listens to them. He joins host Robin Young to discuss his book and his journey.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

