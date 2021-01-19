Confirmation Hearings Underway For Biden's National Security Team

Confirmation hearings are underway for President-elect Joe Biden’s nominees. The Senate Armed Services Committee is considering Biden’s choice for secretary of defense, Lloyd Austin, a retired four-star Army general. If confirmed, Austin would be the country’s first Black Pentagon leader.

The Intelligence Committee on Tuesday heard from Avril Haines, who would be the first woman to be the director of national intelligence.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with NPR national security correspondent Greg Myre.

