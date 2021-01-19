Chicago Independent Venue Owners Say They Can Take 'A Deep Breath' With The Save Our Stages Act

The Save our Stages Act — $15 billion tied into the larger COVID-19 relief bill — is a lifeline for struggling independent venues across the country. In Chicago, where the music scene is part of the cultural fabric, venues had rallied for passage of the act.

Host Tonya Mosley speaks to two venue owners in Chicago about what the act and the future of live music mean to them.

