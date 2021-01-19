© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Biden's Picks To Lead SEC, CFPB Signal Hard-Line Position Toward Wall Street

Published January 19, 2021 at 12:33 PM CST

President-elect Joe Biden nominated Gary Gensler to serve as the commissioner of the Securities and Exchange Commission, and Rohit Chopra to lead the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Jill Schlesinger, CBS News business analyst and host of “Jill on Money,” about how Biden’s nominations signal his administration is likely to adopt a tougher posture toward Wall Street.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Here & Now