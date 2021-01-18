Residents Cry Foul When A Gas Plant Moves Next Door In Eastern Ohio

Kevin and Marlene Young live on a farm in Guernsey County, Ohio. Last year, an energy company started building one of the nation’s largest natural gas power plants of its kind. The company says the plant will provide clean and abundant energy, but the Youngs say they want a buyout because the plant is causing problems for them.

Julie Grant of The Allegheny Front reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.