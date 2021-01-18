Governors Frustrated With Slow COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout

Governors across the country are expressing frustration with the Trump administration over a slowdown in the rate of vaccination against COVID-19. States are facing a shortfall in the number of doses promised by the federal government, as a more infectious variant of the coronavirus is spreading.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Dr. William Moss, executive director of the International Vaccine Access Center at Johns Hopkins.

