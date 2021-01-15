Wisconsin Police Take Measures To Secure State Capitol Ahead Of Inauguration

Officials in Madison, Wisconsin, are planning an “enhanced” law enforcement presence around the state Capitol after the FBI warned of plans for armed protests in all 50 states ahead of Inauguration Day.

Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins speaks with Bridgit Bowden, a reporter with Wisconsin Public Radio, about security measures at the Wisconsin Capitol.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.