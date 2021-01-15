Social Media Buzz: Mexico's President Wants To Combat What He Considers Censorship

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is pledging to lead an international effort to combat what he sees as censorship by social media companies. This comes after several platforms have blocked or suspended President Trump in light of the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd learns more in our weekly social media roundup with Femi Oke, host of “The Stream” on Al Jazeera English.

