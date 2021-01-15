Biden Proposes $1.9 Trillion Plan For Economy

President-elect Joe Biden proposed a rescue package on Thursday that would spend $1.9 trillion to fight the pandemic and the resulting economic crisis.

Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins gets a reaction from Jason Furman, professor of economics at the Harvard Kennedy School. Furman served as chair of the Council of Economic Advisers in the Obama administration.

