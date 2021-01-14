COVID-19 Cases Overwhelm Arizona
The coronavirus continues to ravage Arizona. The state has started vaccinating people at the Arizona Cardinals’ football stadium. Overall, enough Arizonians have tested positive to fill the 63,400-capacity stadium 10 times over.
Here & Now‘s Callum Borchers talks with Dr. Matthew Heinz about the staggering number of COVID-19 cases in Arizona and ongoing efforts to ramp up vaccinations.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
