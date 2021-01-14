Although Improved During The Pandemic, Challenges Remain To Using SNAP Benefits Online

Federal food assistance programs such as SNAP, which used to be known as food stamps, have evolved to meet shifting needs during the pandemic. But advocates argue there is still a long way to go when it comes to ensuring equity in access.

Here & Now‘s Callum Borchers speaks with Amy Yaroch, executive director of the Gretchen Swanson Center for Nutrition, a nonprofit research center in Omaha, Nebraska.

