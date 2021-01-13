Texans React To Growing Calls For Sen. Ted Cruz To Resign

As Congress weighs how to hold President Trump accountable for last week’s insurrection, calls are growing for two Republican senators, Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley, to resign for their role in fanning the flames.

In Texas, at least two newspapers have criticized Cruz for amplifying false claims of election fraud that egged on the rioters. He denies wrongdoing.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Lisa Falkenberg, editor of opinion for The Houston Chronicle, about their editorial “Resign, Senator Cruz. Your lies cost lives.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

