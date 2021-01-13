New Analysis Shows 100% Of Jobs Lost In December Belonged To Women

All of the 140,000 jobs lost in December belonged to women, according to a new analysis of Labor Department statistics by the National Women’s Law Center. Women lost a total of 5 million jobs in all of 2020.

Here & Now‘s Callum Borchers speaks with Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s “Full Disclosure,” about what this year’s job losses could mean for women’s standing in the workforce.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

