2 Gorillas At San Diego Zoo Test Positive For COVID-19

At least two gorillas at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in California have tested positive for the coronavirus with others showing symptoms.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with the park’s executive director Lisa Peterson about what this could mean about human to animal transmission and what measures the zoo is taking to stop the spread.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.