What Legal Stays Mean For Those On Federal Death Row

Published January 12, 2021 at 12:40 PM CST

A federal judge halted the execution of Lisa Montgomery late Monday night mere hours before she was set to die by lethal injection. She would have been the 11th person to die by the death penalty since July and the first woman in nearly seven decades.

Here & Now examines what these legal stays mean for Montgomery and the remaining federal executions scheduled for this week with Sandra Babcock, faculty director of the Cornell Center on the Death Penalty Worldwide.

