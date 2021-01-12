What Legal Stays Mean For Those On Federal Death Row

A federal judge halted the execution of Lisa Montgomery late Monday night mere hours before she was set to die by lethal injection. She would have been the 11th person to die by the death penalty since July and the first woman in nearly seven decades.

Here & Now examines what these legal stays mean for Montgomery and the remaining federal executions scheduled for this week with Sandra Babcock, faculty director of the Cornell Center on the Death Penalty Worldwide.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.