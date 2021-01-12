The Legacy Of Conservative Donor And Casino Tycoon Sheldon Adelson

One of the GOP’s top megadonors has died. Sheldon Adelson was a prominent businessman who’s casino empire spanned from Las Vegas to China.

Over the years, he used his wealth to back conservative politicians in the U.S. and Israel, and became a major donor to President Trump. The 87-year-old died Monday night from complications related to non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Jon Ralston, editor of The Nevada Independent, about Adelson’s legacy.

