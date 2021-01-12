Questions Of National Security Arise Amid Uncertainty In D.C.

There are questions about national security in the aftermath of what happened at the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday when President Trump’s supporters stormed the building.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she has spoken to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff to “discuss available precautions for preventing an unstable president from initiating military hostilities or accessing the launch codes and ordering a nuclear strike.”

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with Here & Now security analyst Jim Walsh with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Security Studies Program.

