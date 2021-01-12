How Health Care Workers Made Up Their Minds On The COVID-19 Vaccine At One Mass. Clinic

A doctor researched the safety of the COVID-19 vaccinations not only to counsel his patients and staff but also to make his own decision about whether to get the vaccine.

Carey Goldberg of WBUR has the story about how most of the staff at the Cambridge Health Alliance COVID-19 clinic in Somerville, Massachusetts, “got to yes.”

Video: Cambridge Health Alliance Dr. Gerard Coste has posted a COVID-19 Vaccine Primer for Primary Care presentation on YouTube. He plans to update it in the near future.

