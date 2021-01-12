House Votes To Urge VP Pence To Remove President Trump From Power

The House of Representatives votes Tuesday on a resolution demanding that Vice President Pence invoke the 25th Amendment, a move that would strip President Trump of power for the remaining week of his presidency.

But should Pence not do so, House Democrats say they have the votes to impeach Trump for a second time. NPR’s Susan Davis joins us for the latest.

