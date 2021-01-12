© 2020 Texas Public Radio
House Votes To Urge VP Pence To Remove President Trump From Power

Published January 12, 2021 at 11:06 AM CST

The House of Representatives votes Tuesday on a resolution demanding that Vice President Pence invoke the 25th Amendment, a move that would strip President Trump of power for the remaining week of his presidency.

But should Pence not do so, House Democrats say they have the votes to impeach Trump for a second time. NPR’s Susan Davis joins us for the latest.

