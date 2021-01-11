Workplace Complaints Show Hundreds Of Mass. Businesses Violated COVID-19 Rules

As COVID-19 cases soar in Massachusetts and around the country, a WBUR investigation found that many workplaces have been violating state regulations, putting their employees at risk.

Some didn’t require workers to wear masks; others required employees to work despite having COVID-19 symptoms. The top sectors with the most violations were retail stores, gyms and restaurants and bars.

Shannon Dooling of WBUR reports.

