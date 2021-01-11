© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Rep. Speier: Impeach Trump, Have Independent Commission Investigate Security Lapse

Published January 11, 2021 at 12:06 PM CST
Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as they storm the US Capitol in Washington, DC on Jan. 6, 2021. (Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images)
Democratic Rep. Jackie Speier of California joins Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd to discuss why she supports impeaching President Trump for a second time, and why she wants an independent commission to investigate how Pro-Trump rioters were able to storm into the Capitol last week during a joint session of Congress.

