Rep. Speier: Impeach Trump, Have Independent Commission Investigate Security Lapse

Democratic Rep. Jackie Speier of California joins Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd to discuss why she supports impeaching President Trump for a second time, and why she wants an independent commission to investigate how Pro-Trump rioters were able to storm into the Capitol last week during a joint session of Congress.

