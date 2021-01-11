Remembering Neil Sheehan, The Journalist Who Broke The Pentagon Papers, Exposed The Lies Of Vietnam

Neil Sheehan, the New York Times reporter who obtained the Pentagon Papers and exposed the lies of the U.S.’s involvement in the Vietnam War, died last Thursday at 84.

Sheehan would later write a book about the controversial conflict, “A Bright Shining Lie: John Paul Vann and America in Vietnam,” which won the Pulitzer Prize.

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with Andrew Bacevich, president of the Quincy Institute For Responsible Statecraft and an Army veteran who fought in the Vietnam War, about Sheehan’s legacy.

