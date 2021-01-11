House Democrats File Resolution With Article Of Impeachment Against Trump

Republicans have blocked House Democrats’ attempt to pass a resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence to remove President Trump by invoking the 25th Amendment. Should Pence neglect to do so, they intend to impeach Trump again.

NPR congressional correspondent Kelsey Snell joins host Callum Borchers for the latest.

