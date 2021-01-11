© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

House Democrats File Resolution With Article Of Impeachment Against Trump

Published January 11, 2021 at 11:06 AM CST

Republicans have blocked House Democrats’ attempt to pass a resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence to remove President Trump by invoking the 25th Amendment. Should Pence neglect to do so, they intend to impeach Trump again.

NPR congressional correspondent Kelsey Snell joins host Callum Borchers for the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Here & Now