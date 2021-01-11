Examining The Potential For More Violence After Capitol Insurrection

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser is calling on the federal government to help the city prepare for what she calls “large groups of trained and armed extremists” on Inauguration Day.

Some fear a repeat of last week’s violence when a mob of pro-Trump extremists stormed the Capitol. Groups tracking the violence say things could get worse before they get better.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

