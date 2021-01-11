© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Examining The Potential For More Violence After Capitol Insurrection

Published January 11, 2021 at 11:20 AM CST
Security forces clash with President Trump's extremist supporters after they breached the U.S. Capitol security in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6. (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser is calling on the federal government to help the city prepare for what she calls “large groups of trained and armed extremists” on Inauguration Day.

Some fear a repeat of last week’s violence when a mob of pro-Trump extremists stormed the Capitol. Groups tracking the violence say things could get worse before they get better.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League.

