Big Tech Companies Take Action Following Capitol Insurrection

The social media platform Parler has gone dark. After last week’s insurrection, Amazon Web Services suspended Parler, which is popular with extremist Trump supporters and conservatives. Apple and Google removed the app from their app stores.

This comes after Twitter permanently banned Trump. Facebook banned him at least through the end of his term.

Here & Now’s Callum Borchers speaks with Derek Thompson, staff writer at The Atlantic.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.