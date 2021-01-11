As Vaccines Rollout, Should Age, Health Conditions Be Prioritized? An Epidemiologist Weighs In

Arizona is among the states hardest-hit with COVID-19 right now, reporting more than 11,000 new cases and 105 deaths on Sunday. California, Florida, Oklahoma and Rhode Island are also struggling.

All of this playing is out as the bottle-necked national vaccine roll-out continues: 6.7 million Americans have now received a single dose, while 22-million doses have been distributed to hospitals and pharmacies.

Dr. Jennifer Nuzzo, an epidemiologist at Johns Hopkins University’s Coronavirus Resource Center, joins us.

