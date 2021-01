Host Tonya Mosley speaks with Regina King about her feature film directing debut “One Night in Miami.” The movie is a fictional recreation of a gathering of Malcolm X, Cassius Clay (later Muhammad Ali), football great Jim Brown, and singer Sam Cooke following Clay’s victory over Sonny Liston in February 1964.

