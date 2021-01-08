Most U.S. Counties Have Given Out Initial Vaccine Doses. Now The Waiting Game Starts

Nearly 6 million Americans have now received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine— a number that falls far short of the 20 million public officials promised by the end of December.

The delays have meant some counties have waited until this week to receive their first shipments. Orange County, New York, is among them.

Host Peter O’Dowd checks in with Dr. Irina Gelman, Orange County’s health commissioner, about the county’s successes and frustrations.

