House Prepares Articles Of Impeachment If 25th Amendment Isn't Used To Remove Trump

The House of Representatives is drawing up articles of impeachment, threatening to move forward with them if President Trump isn’t removed by enacting the 25th Amendment.

Congressman Jason Crow, a Democrat and former Army Ranger, says that the president is too dangerous to remain in office, even to the end of his term less than two weeks from now.

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with the Colorado representative about Congress’ next move.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.