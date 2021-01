RepublicanRep. Markwayne Mullin tells Here & Now that he does not hold President Trump solely responsible for the violent mobs who stormed the Capitol on Wednesday, and that he believes it was “not a security failure” because Capitol Hill police were willing “to fight and defend” lawmakers in Congress.

