Is It A Coup? Don't Get Hung Up On Definitions, Says Author Who's Experienced 4 Of Them

An insurrection. Chaos. Angry protests.

But did the events at the Capitol building on Wednesday constitute an attempted coup?

Well, Atlantic magazine contributor Zeynep Tufekci has been using the word “coup” to describe President Trump’s actions since he lost the election in November and says that coups come in many forms.

After having gone through four coups in her native Turkey, she warns Americans not to get caught up in the definition of the word but instead to look at the consequences of the actions. She joins host Peter O’Dowd to talk about Wednesday’s events.

