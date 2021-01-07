Historian's View On Differing Police Response To Capitol Mob And Black Lives Matter Protesters

The insurrection on the U.S. Capitol was arguably one of the darkest days in our recent history. Many Americans have noted the remarkable difference in how pro-Trump extremists were treated by police on Wednesday compared to how Black Lives Matter protesters have been treated over the past year.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Ibram X. Kendi, an author and historian and founding director of Boston University’s Center for Antiracist Research.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.