Raphael Warnock Defeats Incumbent Kelly Loeffler In Georgia, Perdue-Ossoff Race Too Close To Call

Democrats are one step closer to securing a majority in the U.S. Senate after Rev. Raphael Warnock won against Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler in Tuesday’s runoff. The other high stakes race between Republican David Perdue and Democrat Jon Ossoff is still too close to call.

Stephen Fowler, a political reporter at Georgia Public Broadcasting, joins us.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

