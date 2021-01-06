Congressional Republicans Contest Electoral College Certification Amid Stinging Defeat In Georgia

President Trump and his allies are making one last push to invalidate the results of the 2020 election. Congress meets on Wednesday to officially certify the Electoral College votes.

But a handful of Senate Republicans, and more than 100 Republican representatives, plan to contest the process. They point to baseless allegations of voter fraud.

We check in with NPR congressional correspondent Kelsey Snell.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.