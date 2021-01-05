© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Should The US Prioritize Giving More People A First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine?

Published January 5, 2021 at 12:11 PM CST
Donna Ko, pharmacist for CVS, prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to give to veterans at the Soldier's Home in Chelsea, MA on Dec. 29, 2020. (Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
In the effort to get the coronavirus vaccine into the arms of Americans, some medical professionals have been floating the idea of giving single doses, like they are in the United Kingdom. But the Food and Drug Administration says right now, they’re not making any changes here in the U.S.

Both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines require two doses, taken weeks apart. And for now, it will stay that way.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Michael Mina, an epidemiologist, immunologist and physician at Harvard University and Harvard Medical School.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

