Should The US Prioritize Giving More People A First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine?

In the effort to get the coronavirus vaccine into the arms of Americans, some medical professionals have been floating the idea of giving single doses, like they are in the United Kingdom. But the Food and Drug Administration says right now, they’re not making any changes here in the U.S.

Both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines require two doses, taken weeks apart. And for now, it will stay that way.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Michael Mina, an epidemiologist, immunologist and physician at Harvard University and Harvard Medical School.

