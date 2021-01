We get a look inside the new train hall at Penn Station, long thought to be one of the ugliest train stations in the US. The new hall is flooded with light and art.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talks with Stephen Nessen, transportation reporter for WNYC.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.