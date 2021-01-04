Google Workers Form Union Following Years Of Tension With Executives

More than 200 Google employees are forming a union to address ongoing disputes over pay, harassment and ethics with executives at the tech giant.

The Alphabet Workers Union is affiliated with the Communication Workers of America and will not have collective bargaining rights.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Axios’ chief technology correspondent Ina Fried about the creation of the union, which is unusual for the tech industry.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

