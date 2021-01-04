Effort Underway To Vaccinate More Native Communities Against COVID-19

COVID-19 data on Native Americans show that they’re twice as likely to die from the virus than white Americans. An effort is underway to get more Native communities vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Dr. Lyle Ignace, a member of the Menominee and Coeur D’Alene tribes, rolled up his sleeve and became one of the first Native people in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to receive the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine.

