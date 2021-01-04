© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Effort Underway To Vaccinate More Native Communities Against COVID-19

Published January 4, 2021 at 12:45 PM CST
Dr. Lyle Ignace, a member of the Menominee and Coeur D'Alene tribes, became one of the first Native people in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to receive the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine. (Courtesy)
Dr. Lyle Ignace, a member of the Menominee and Coeur D'Alene tribes, became one of the first Native people in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to receive the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine. (Courtesy)

COVID-19 data on Native Americans show that they’re twice as likely to die from the virus than white Americans. An effort is underway to get more Native communities vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Dr. Lyle Ignace, a member of the Menominee and Coeur D’Alene tribes, rolled up his sleeve and became one of the first Native people in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to receive the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Here & Now