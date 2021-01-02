© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Trump Clashes With Fellow Republicans As His Presidency Nears Its End

By Tamara Keith
Published January 2, 2021 at 6:53 AM CST
How Donald Trump would govern.
Chelsea Beck | NPR

Republicans on Capitol Hill rebuked President Trump over a defense bill this week, and they're poised to clash with him again over the results of the 2020 election.

Copyright 2021 NPR

Tags

NewsWeekend Edition
Tamara Keith
Tamara Keith has been a White House correspondent for NPR since 2014 and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast, the top political news podcast in America. Keith has chronicled the Trump administration from day one, putting this unorthodox presidency in context for NPR listeners, from early morning tweets to executive orders and investigations. She covered the final two years of the Obama presidency, and during the 2016 presidential campaign she was assigned to cover Hillary Clinton. In 2018, Keith was elected to serve on the board of the White House Correspondents' Association.
See stories by Tamara Keith