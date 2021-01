Axios politics and White House editor Margaret Talev joins Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley to discuss the dwindling chances that lawmakers will agree on increasing coronavirus relief checks to $2,000 in the last days of the lame-duck Congress, and the rest of the news in politics.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.