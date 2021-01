Small businesses are continuing to struggle across New York City, including in Manhattan's Chinatown. At least three dozen of the neighborhood's businesses have closed since March.

As WNYC’s Katherine Fung reports, some business owners are relying on their tech-savvy children to help them innovate.

