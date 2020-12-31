A Year In Sports Like No Other

The sports world screeched to a halt in March when the pandemic really started to spread in the United States. Eventually, the games resumed — but without fans. And in some cases, professional leagues took unprecedented steps to keep going by playing in “bubbles.”

Host Tonya Mosley speaks with Here & Now sports analyst Mike Pesca. He hosts the daily podcast “The Gist.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.