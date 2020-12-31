© 2020 Texas Public Radio
A Year In Sports Like No Other

Published December 31, 2020 at 11:52 AM CST

The sports world screeched to a halt in March when the pandemic really started to spread in the United States. Eventually, the games resumed — but without fans. And in some cases, professional leagues took unprecedented steps to keep going by playing in “bubbles.”

Host Tonya Mosley speaks with Here & Now sports analyst Mike Pesca. He hosts the daily podcast “The Gist.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

