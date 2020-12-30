What's To Come For The Supreme Court

The new year will bring the second half of the Supreme Court term. The high court’s activity will be closely watched because it will be the first real session with all three of the confirmed justices nominated by President Trump.

We take a look at a few of the cases to come and the opinions on cases already heard with Supreme Court watcher and The New York Times Magazine staff writer Emily Bazelon.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

