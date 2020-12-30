© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Capital Gazette Widow Remembers Her Husband After Fallen Journalists Memorial Act Passes

Published December 30, 2020 at 11:40 AM CST
A women holds an edition of the Capital Gazette newspaper during a candlelight vigil to honor the five people who were shot and killed on June 29, 2018 in Annapolis, Maryland. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
A women holds an edition of the Capital Gazette newspaper during a candlelight vigil to honor the five people who were shot and killed on June 29, 2018 in Annapolis, Maryland. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Last week, President Trump signed into law the Fallen Journalists Memorial Act, authorizing the planning and construction of a memorial in Washington, D.C., to slain journalists.

The push behind this act came after the 2018 Capital Gazette shooting, where a gunman killed five journalists in the deadliest attack on journalists in U.S. history.

Host Robin Young speaks with Maria Hiaasen, one of the widows from that day, about the memorial and her husband’s memory.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

