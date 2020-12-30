Capital Gazette Widow Remembers Her Husband After Fallen Journalists Memorial Act Passes

Last week, President Trump signed into law the Fallen Journalists Memorial Act, authorizing the planning and construction of a memorial in Washington, D.C., to slain journalists.

The push behind this act came after the 2018 Capital Gazette shooting, where a gunman killed five journalists in the deadliest attack on journalists in U.S. history.

Host Robin Young speaks with Maria Hiaasen, one of the widows from that day, about the memorial and her husband’s memory.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

