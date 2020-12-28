© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Technology In 2020: Big Tech Goes To Washington; Online Shopping Gets A Pandemic Boost

Published December 28, 2020 at 11:20 AM CST
In this photo illustration, a Zoom logo is seen displayed on a smartphone. (Photo illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This year we turned Zoom into a verb, Airbnb into a pandemic refuge and watched as lawmakers accused big tech of illegally squashing the competition.

Here & Now’s Tonya Mosley speaks with Ina Fried, chief technology correspondent for Axios, and Rani Molla, senior data reporter for Recode, for a look back at some major tech stories in 2020.

Here & Now