Technology In 2020: Big Tech Goes To Washington; Online Shopping Gets A Pandemic Boost
This year we turned Zoom into a verb, Airbnb into a pandemic refuge and watched as lawmakers accused big tech of illegally squashing the competition.
Here & Now’s Tonya Mosley speaks with Ina Fried, chief technology correspondent for Axios, and Rani Molla, senior data reporter for Recode, for a look back at some major tech stories in 2020.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.