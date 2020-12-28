Nashville Explosion On Christmas Believed To Be Suicide Bombing, Officials Say

Officials say that the Christmas morning explosion in downtown Nashville was a suicide bombing. U.S. Attorney Don Cochran said investigators have identified 63-year old Anthony Q. Warner using DNA evidence found at the scene and at Warner’s home.

Host Tonya Mosley speaks with WPLN’s Nina Cardona about the latest developments.

