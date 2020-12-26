At Home With Peter Sagal

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: The following program was taped before an audience of no one.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

BILL KURTIS: From NPR and WBEZ Chicago, this is WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME. the NPR News quiz. Do you hear what I hear? I hear me, Bill Kurtis. And here's your host, who bricked up his chimney just in case Santa was infectious, Peter Sagal.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Thank you, Bill. It is the weekend after Christmas. And we hope everybody found what they wanted stuffed in their stockings.

KURTIS: I keep looking for a human foot, so I can then solve the mystery.

SAGAL: For our part, all we asked Santa for was a chance to relive some of our favorite moments from this year's WAIT WAIT shows. And he delivered by the sackful. Some of them, in fact, have never been broadcast before.

KURTIS: First, like a lot of people this year, we at WAIT WAIT worked from home. And, sometimes, Peter didn't handle the walls closing in all that well.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED NPR BROADCAST MONTAGE)

KURTIS: And here is your host from a Jacuzzi filled with hand sanitizer somewhere in Chicago, Peter Sagal.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill.

KURTIS: And here's your host from exactly 6 feet away from me...

...From inside the same pair of pajamas he's had on for two weeks...

...Coming to you from a hole he dug at his yard he's calling his new office...

...Probably wearing pants, but no promises...

...Making a Chase Bank Auditorium out of his mashed potatoes...

And here's your host, who enjoys the ants in his kitchen because it reminds him of being outside...

...Who keeps a picture of his audience in a locket around his neck...

...A man who was just elected mayor of his living room...

And here's your host, a man who just had to reread the instruction manual for his pants...

And here's your host at the Chase Bank near his house, cashing a check...

And here again is your host - no, no, no, no. He's the father, not the grandfather. Peter Sagal.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED NPR BROADCAST)

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill. (Sighing) A sigh of truth there. In just a minute, Bill's got...

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.